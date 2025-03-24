Clownfish TV picked up our article on Men’s fiction over the weekend, which not only brought us a lot of new subs and exposure but also sold a lot of copies of my new book! Thanks, everyone, for picking up The Demon’s Eye. It’s been a huge success so far, and I’m thrilled to see the fiction readership growing as we cover the sci-fi and fantasy industry here.

