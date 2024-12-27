DC Comics Absolute Universe is taking a hard-woke turn with the three series of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman reaching their third issues. Now, Absolute Wonder Woman turns herself disabled in the new issue.

Even though we are only a couple of issues into DC Comics’ Absolute Universe, a lot of the hype has worn off, especially when it comes to Wonder Woman and Superman, the secondary titles behind Scott Snyder’s Absolute Batman. Speculators drove most sales of the first issues, according to our local comic shop sources, and as we get into the second and third issues with far fewer incentive variant covers, those sales have already tapered off as a result.

Fan reaction to the three books has been a loving of Absolute Batman and mild enjoyment of Absolute Wonder Woman, while most say Absolute Superman is difficult to read. Jason Aaron, responsible for the atrocity of female Thor at Marvel Comics, has created a world where Superman came to Earth as an adult as his Elseworlds, in a slog of a story thus far.

But all three books have already shown signs of wokeism trickling into the universe as DC Comics can’t help themselves.

Absolute Batman was the first to drop a woke bomb, which many readers glossed over. Barbara Gordon was turned black, even though Jim Gordon is shown as white without explanation. She was inserted into Absolute Batman #1 as a completely unnecessary character, put there very intentionally for the race-swap reveal and for no other reason.

Absolute Superman is the most concerning to fans out of the early offerings, as the entire story seems to be about a worker’s class struggle against elites in an anti-capitalist rant by the writer. Jason Aaron went so far as to turn Superman’s crest into a “labor guild” symbol, which is said to be derided by Krypton’s elites as Jason Aaron penned an anti-capitalist rant as the basic premise for the series.

Absolute Wonder Woman by Kelly Thompson has been a strange one as well with Wonder Woman raised in hell rather than on Paradise Island. The art has been criticized as uglifying the traditionally beautiful character, and it started to get strange with Wonder Woman making an out-of-character rant about the military-industrial complex in America, despite the character having no frame of reference for knowing such a thing would exist.

In Absolute Wonder Woman #3, Diana and Circe are working on a spell that requires a sacrifice, and it’s implied Diana cuts off her own arm to make it work. Even Circe asks what is she doing.

This creates a Disabled Wonder Woman in the universe, virtue signaling that she can still be wonderous even without the use of an arm, which is beyond silly for an action character who is based on fighting with super strength.

DC Comics has shown already they’re going to push anti-American politics, race swapping, and now disabled signaling in their current Absolute universe. The only thing left to make it a complete nightmare is to push the LGBTQ agenda.

Fandom Pulse has heard rumors from DC Comics insiders that Absolute Superman will eventually be revealed as “pansexual,” though our attempts to ask Scott Snyder and Jason Aaron about it have gone unanswered thus far.

Only time will tell how woke the Absolute DC Universe will go, but it’s not off to a good start.