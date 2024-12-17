Readers have been waiting for the woke shoe to drop since the launch of the DC Comics Absolute Universe. Absolute Superman appears to be the first to fall as Superman’s crest is now revealed to be a worker’s crest in a “labor guild” in an anti-capitalist rant by Jason Aaron.

Even though we are only a couple of issues into DC Comics’ Absolute Universe, a lot of the hype has worn off, especially when it comes to Wonder Woman and Superman, the secondary titles behind Scott Snyder’s Absolute Batman. Speculators drove most sales of the first issues, according to our local comic shop sources, and as we get into the second and third issues with far less incentive variant covers, those sales have already tapered off as a result.

Fan reaction to the three books has been a loving of Absolute Batman and mild enjoyment of Absolute Wonder Woman, while most say Absolute Superman is difficult to read. Jason Aaron, responsible for the atrocity of female Thor at Marvel Comics, has created a world where Superman came to Earth as an adult as his Elsworlds, in a slog of a story thus far.

But beyond the regular ups and downs of storytelling, fans are concerned about leftist identity politics seeping into the books because of DC Comics’ recent history of turning so many of their beloved characters gay for media attention. So far, it hasn’t happened yet in the Absolute Universe, but Absolute Superman points to troubling signs already in the lore Jason Aaron is building.

Absolute Batman was the first to drop a woke bomb, which many readers glossed over. Barbara Gordon was turned black, even though Jim Gordon is shown as white without explanation. She was inserted into Absolute Batman #1 as a character that was completely unnecessary, put there very intentionally for the race-swap reveal and for no other reason.

While one might have expected some wokeness in Wonder Woman, Kelly Thompson has avoided too much direct politics in the first couple of issues, other than an out-of-character moment where Wonder Woman rants about the “military-industrial complex” even though she grew up in hell and isn’t really an active part of the United States.

Absolute Superman is the most concerning to fans out of the early offerings, as the entire story seems to be about a worker’s class struggle against elites in an anti-capitalist rant by the writer. Jason Aaron went so far as to turn Superman’s crest into a “labor guild” symbol which is said to be derided by Krypton’s elites.

Before the release of the Absolute Universe, a DC Comics insider told us Jason Aaron would be dropping a bomb a few issues into his series wehre Superman will be revealed to be pansexual. While we haven’t seen this yet, starting out the series with Superman being an anti-capitalist screed bodes ill for the series.

DC Comics also has embattled activist Deniz Camp jumping on to do an Absolute Martian Manhunter in a new series, as well as a promise for a race-swap Green Lantern as the line continues to expand.

What do you think about this? Do you think the woke bomb will drop in Absolute Superman or in another DC Comics book? Become a paid member to support our journalism and leave a comment.

The Terran Imperiums must save a world from demonic space creatures! Back THE EMERALD ARRAY book on Fund My Comic!

NEXT: Marvel Comics War Machine Creator Bob Layton Banned From Facebook and Instagram