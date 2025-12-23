DC Comics has been trying to present a front that everything is fine and that the comic industry is seeing sales growth, while all indicators point to the opposite, aside from a few gimmick marketing outliers. No one has exemplified the face of DC Comics marketing more than Scott Snyder, who is now attacking critics of his Absolute Batman while trying to foster a toxic positivity around comics.

Comic book fans notoriously complain about everything, and that definitely contributes to sagging sales for comic book companies in recent years, as negative voices get amplified on social media. But Marvel and DC Comics face the problem that many of the complaints from fans are completely legitimate.