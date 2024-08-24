DC All In sounded like the strangest initiative in its company’s history from the beginning. With the launch of a new Absolute DC Universe and ensuring every book has a similar “jumping on point” in October, it’s a move that reeks of desperation rather than confident promotion. Scott Snyder (Absolute Batman) is running point on DC Comics’ new gimmick, and he’s already casting doubt on whether DC will be following through with this for the long term.

DC Comics has been plagued over the last several years with reboot after the restart, events that lead to nowhere, and a propensity to turn its titles into woke propaganda through its incessant obsession with turning every major character gay. From Robin to Superman to Green Lantern, DC Comics has been criticized by most fans for pushing an agenda over publishing quality comics.

DC Comics' sales have been dismal as a consequence. Even though they already had a relaunch last year with Dawn of DC, they’re dipping into the well again to try to launch this All In initiative out of Mark Waid’s Absolute Power, an event that, according to several comic book retailers, has been a dud for sales.

The concept of “All In” reeks of desperation. As DC Comics is shuffling the deck and placing the same creators working on their various titles on different titles, with others remaining the same, it begs the question—were these creators somehow not “all in” before? Were they not giving their best efforts, and yet suddenly, will they do so now?

As comic readers couple those questions with the imagery of the DC All In name, which evokes imagery of a person down to their last chips at a poker table and pushing them in for one last gambit, one can’t help but wonder why DC Comics is broadcasting it’s out of ideas rather than telling the world its stories are great.

With DC All In, the launch of DC Absolute Universe is meant to copy Marvel’s Ultimate Comics line, spearheaded by Jonathan Hickman, which has been one of the few great sellers in the industry this year due to his Ultimate Spider-Man. However, DC's notorious lack of follow-through for initiatives and events over the years is the problem. The last time DC Comics tried to do something similar wit was with the Earth One graphic novel concept, which ended with a dud of only a few graphic novels ever coming out before it was abandoned.

As the chief architect, writer, and promoter of the DC All In And Absolute DC Universe, Scott Snyder has been less than inspiring of readers' confidence since the initiative was announced. Immediately, he began posting that he was “nervous,” which again begged the question—why? Doesn’t he think his storytelling is good enough to make this a success?

Today, Scott Snyder added to fears by implying that the Absolute DC Universe and Absolute Batman would be canceled without any long-term follow-through if sales weren’t up to certain levels.

In answering a fan question about his Absolute Batman, Scott Snyder tweeted, “Nick is the artist - it’s an ongoing so we have a couple years planned (if you guys pick it up haha). But we will have one issue breaks with guest artists between arcs”

The odd parenthetical “if you guys pick it up,” coupled with a nervous indication that he’s joking, shows that this might go by the wayside like many DC initiatives over the years if it doesn’t initially work.

DC Comics launched several new characters from Scott Snyder’s Dark Knights: Metal event in 2017-2018. All those characters were promised ongoing titles, and none are even mentioned in the DC Universe today. Will this be another event where DC Comics tries something with a restart and a new universe and abandons it quickly?

One fan asked the question, “So this will be ongoing for the foreseeable future if all goes well corresponding with sales?”

To which Scott Snyder again cast doubt on whether his Absolute Batman would be a success, saying, “100% -we’re both committed for a couple years at least so long as you guys keep us employed:)”

With such tepid enthusiasm from the creator, it appears that DC Comics is bracing for their Absolute Universe to last less than two years, which doesn’t give fans much reason to jump onto another universe relaunch with DC All In. However, his second statement is more troubling because it implies that DC Comics might not even exist within two years’ time.

What do you think of Scott Snyder casting doubt on the DC Absolute Universe and DC Comics’ continued existence? Leave a comment and let us know.

