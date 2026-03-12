Aaron Pierre will reprise his role as John Stewart in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow.

The report comes from scooper Jeff Sneider as part of his The InSneider newsletter. Pierre takes on the role of John Stewart in the upcoming Lanterns series. That series looks like it will see Stewart replace Hal Jordan. The most recent trailer shows the two sharing a ring with Jordan training Stewart as a Green Lantern.

Additionally, the show’s showrunner Chris Mundy told Men’s Health in October, “Our show is in a lot of ways about replacement—when should someone step aside and when is it time for the next person to take the reins? That push and pull between those two characters is really important.”

Man of Tomorrow was announced as the sequel to Gunn’s Superman film back in September 2025. Gunn wrote on Instagram, “Man of Tomorrow. In theatres July 9, 2027.”

Later that month, Gunn shared plot details about the film on The Howard Stern Show. He said, “It is a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat. And it’s much more complicated than that. It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie.”

During an appearance on the House of R podcast, Gunn shared more details noting the film would be tonally different from Superman, “The story in Man of Tomorrow, it is slightly tonally different from Superman… Superman’s more comic-booky in some ways than Man of Tomorrow, and it has to do with the dual characters of Lex and Superman at the center of Man of Tomorrow and other things.”

Gunn added, “I think I'm just more interested in getting into the heart of Lex and seeing how he fits into all of this. I think getting to know more of Lex as a human being. I think we saw a lot about the evil part of Lex. He's pretty evil… I think he, as a character, is really interesting. There's something, despite everything, that is incredibly heroic about Lex. Take aside morality, which is hard to do, but here is this guy who’s saying, 'You can hold up a building. You can shoot down planes with your eyes. Fuck you, I'm going to kick your ass because I'm better than you.’ I can't help but admire his tenacity and his ego. I mean, his ambition is beyond compare.”

In December, Gunn announced that the bigger threat would be Brainiac with Lars Eidinger playing the character.

Gunn wrote on X, “In our worldwide search for Brainiac in Man of Tomorrow, Lars Eidinger rose to the top. Welcome to the DCU, Lars.”

Gunn shared that the film was in pre-production in Georgia at the end of February, “Pre-production can be long and lonely so I love it when friends come to visit us in Atlanta like Bobcat Goldthwait, Polyanna McIntosh, and Michael Rooker last night.

