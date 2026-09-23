AI movies keep getting better, as we’ve noted with fans producing interesting work in both the Star Trek and Star Wars universes, using the easy art direction to make movies, music videos, and more. Now, a creative individual who goes by Dair on his channel has put up a full post-Apocalyptic AI film called “Good Boy” and it’s wowing audiences.

The film centers around a girl and her dog who fight zombies, and while the voice scenes often sound like they’re someone talking with an AI, the lip syncing matches up well, and the look is very consistent across the whole piece, marking a new step in filmmaking that is quite diffrent than we’ve seen before.

This is all written, directed, and created by one person, which makes this very eye opeming for the implications for big Hollywood productions when someone can enact their own vision like this without much problem.

The technology is only going to get better and this is a very solid outing. What do you think?