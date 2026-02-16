A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner Ira Parker recently shared he made “a mistake” by not including a impactful scene that speaks to the moral core of the story.

In a recent Reddit AMA, user Theostru commented, “Many readers consider Dunk's exchange with Steely Pate - ‘Who am I to them?’ ‘A knight who remembered his vows’ - to be the soul and the moral of the entire novella. The impact comes not just from the exchange itself, but it's careful placement at Dunk's lowest point, before he realizes any champions have answered his call, let alone Breakspear joining him.”

He then asked, “Could you speak to your reasoning in removing (or potentially moving to a later episode) the exchange? Removing it entirely diminishes the soul of the story, and moving it to a later moment weakens its impact as Dunk already has the favor of the Prince of Dragonstone. It's an odd choice given how faithful you've otherwise been to the novella.”

Parker replied, “Honestly it was a mistake on my part. Not my first not my last on this show.”

“That scene was in the script at one point, then fell out. I agree that ‘a knight who remembers his vows’ is the soul of this story, but I think that is still very much at the core of the show, even if I stupidly left out this scene... it may not be said explicitly, but Dunk's actions remain the same,” he added.

Parker also acknowledged another mistake in the AMA. User Public_Student wrote, “I noticed that Maekar’s and Aerion’s personal coats of arms don’t appear in the show. Was this a conscious creative choice, or was it avoided for practical reasons like visual clarity or production constraints? As a personal fan of heraldry, I would have loved to see them. Thank you for the amazing adaptation you and your team are giving us!”

Parker replied, “So far I've seen fans point ou[t] 2 mistakes in this show that I was unaware of. This is one of them. Definitely should have had maekars...that would have made it soooo easy to distinguish him in the fog. Whoops.”

NEXT: Ian McKellen Shares Plot Details For Andy Serkis' 'The Hunt For Gollum' Film