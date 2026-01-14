Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
StorytellingRon's avatar
StorytellingRon
3h

Knights... Chivalry, a Christian creation. But let's do EVERYTHING to remove Jesus Christ and create a story that could ONLY exist in Christendom... just without Christ!

Someone please make a joyful low budget show about the birth of Chivalry and Knights and chastity and virtue they represented to the World, concerning honor, honor to women, honor that never ever ever ever ever existed before.

Reply
Share
Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
13h

Don't care.

If the Mountain that Writes can't be arsed to finish the story for the fans who made him millions of dollars, F HIM. F Neil Gaiman too, that perv. GURRM may not be our bitch, but we're not his bitch either.

Watching this show, buying any merch crap, supporting this asshat in any way makes you his bitch.

Don't be a bitch.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture