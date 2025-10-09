Ira Parker, one of the writers on House of the Dragon and the co-creator of the upcoming A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms show, explained how it is different than Game of Thrones.

Parker informed Entertainment Weekly that the series will not feature any dragons or magic as it takes place 50 years after the death of the last dragon which he describes as “a sort of gnarled thing that it couldn’t even fly. If you can’t fly, what are you really? They’re just a fancy lizard.”

Additionally, he shared, “Nobody’s thinking about magic.”

In contrast he described it, “This could basically be 14th century Britain. This is hard nose, grind it out, gritty, medieval knights, cold with a really light, hopeful touch. It’s a wonderful place to be,” he added. “We are ground up in this series, we are starting right at the bottom. We’re not with the lords and ladies, the kings and queens.”

Furthermore, he noted that he set out “to find a totally different version of this world that everybody seems to know so well was very, very appealing.”

He elaborated, “The fact that we live in this world, though, where magic once existed is very interesting to me. This is the ground and the grass that has seen dragons and dragon fire before. So everything is just like how the world is, but a little stranger, a little different.”

The series will also be more of a character study as it follows around Ser Dunk and a young boy named Egg, who wants to be his squire. Parker shared, “All decisions came down to Dunk, trying to channel the type of person he is into every aspect of this show, even the title sequence.”

The first season adapts George R.R. Martin’s The Hedge Knight novella, which is the first of three novellas that are collected in Tales of Dunk and Egg.

The series is expected to arrive on HBO sometime early next year.

