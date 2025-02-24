Fandom Pulse

Jim Nealon
Feb 27, 2025

"The Erath of Khan" introduced the subplot of Kirk facing maturity. Admiral or Fleet Admiral Kirk would face possibly a couple more sons emerging. In high command, he would now send fast ships and daring captains into peril or death, facing the Kobayashi Maru test on a larger scale. Who dies he spend, and what cost?

Joseph L. Wiess
Feb 25, 2025

While it would be cool if Shatner filmed another Star Trek, it would have to be set in the StarFleet Old folks home, and he could share a room with Picard. Just kidding. He could be the Commander of StarFleet and launch a new enterprise. Or he could be a fleet admiral.

It might be fun to watch.

