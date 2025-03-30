Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Nealon's avatar
Jim Nealon
Mar 30, 2025

Caveat: "Starship Troppers" was published in 1959. "The Forever War" was published in 1974. Any influence is the reverse order. How Haldeman's book wound up on a 1950s list is inexplicable.

Reply
Share
1 reply
DeGave's avatar
DeGave
Mar 31, 2025

Of the list, I only read the 2 works it seems people will like the least. "Childhood's End" and "Atlas Shrugged." Atlas Shrugged has a couple high points. In particular, the tunnel disaster is a great short story on its own. The rest of the book can be summed up as 50 Shades of Grey, but the girl is an economist and harlot.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture