Man of the Atom
Jan 16, 2025

Teach your children properly: read the Chronicles of Narnia in the correct (publication) order.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (1950)

Prince Caspian: The Return to Narnia (1951)

The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (1952)

The Silver Chair (1953)

The Horse and His Boy (1954)

The Magician’s Nephew (1955)

The Last Battle (1956)

Donnie Holder
Jan 16, 2025

What about the Chronicles of Prydain?

