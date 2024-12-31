Star Wars has let a lot of people down this year, with The Acolyte sinking the franchise to lows not even thought possible. The good news, though, is science fiction authors are creating great series for you to read that make for great alternatives to start the new year.

Justified: Saga of the Nano Templar by Jon Del Arroz

This book was created out of a disdain for The Force Awakens and the poor characterizations that were contained within. As a result, Del Arroz took the idea of Jedi and twisted the concept into Christian Space Knights crusading to retake their home planet of Eloria. For transparency, Jon Del Arroz is the author of this article.

Light Of The Veil by Richard Fox

Richard Fox is the author of the #1 bestselling Ember War Saga, and for Baen Books, he created a series with a fresh spin after an order of “Attuned” has taken down an evil Tyrant. A dashing rogue falls in with the order and has to prove himself by going into the mysterious Veil.

Legionnaire by Nick Cole and Jason Anspach

Galaxy’s Edge is one of the biggest sci-fi universes on Amazon, and it started with Legionnaire, where a badass space marine from Victory Company has to fight his way out from behind enemy lines against insurmountable odds.

Empire of Silence by Christopher Ruocchio

While much darker than Star Wars, this is truly a book of empire building as we follow Hadrian on a truly epic journey which begins on a planet disobeying his lord father and follows him clawing his way into success on a foreign planet while mysteries about the universe are unwrapped.

Space Pirates of Andromeda by John C. Wright

John C. Wright’s Star Quest is the ultimate pulpy action adventure with a break-neck pace as it follows a Star Patrol agent infiltrating a pirate ship on his lonesome and has to escape crazy circumstances while an Evil Empire rises.

These five series are great places to start, and of course, there’s a vast array of alternatives out there. What are your favorites? Have you read any of these novels, or have others you’d like to share? Leave a comment below and let us know!

