Every based gamer has a favorite ‘Boomer Shooter’. DOOM, Heretic, Hexen, Duke Nukem 3d, Quake, and Unreal are all examples of frantic FPS action with over-the-top enemies and intricate level designs. Fortunately, the genre keeps evolving while paying homage to the great shooters of the mid-to-late 90s. Here are five games you must absolutely buy during Steam’s latest Spring Sale.

Turbo Overkill

In Turbo Overkill you play as Johnny Turbo, a man augmented with arm rockets and a chainsaw who must free his hometown’s population from Syn, a Rogue AI. The game’s setting pays homage to both Blade Runner and DOOM, so that alone should catch your interest. Turbo Overkill features highly dynamic combat, a slow motion mechanic, verticality via a grappling hook, and the ability to get special powers from bosses. The game’s soundtrack will keep you pumped while saving Johnny’s hometown. Turbo Overkill is a modern classic you cannot miss.

Warhammer 40k: Boltgun

Warhammer 40k: Boltgun is DOOM set in the Warhammer universe. You take control of Malum Caedo, a Space Marine on a mission to locate a special shard in a world overrun by Cultists, Traitors and Chaos Daemons. The game features gorgeous visuals that evoke the pixel aesthetics of a mid-90s shooter and an arsenal of weapons that will make you feel like a legendary Space Marine. It even features a free horde mode to annihilate endless swarms of enemies. If you have never played a Warhammer 40k game before, this is a good starting point if you’ve been interested in the franchise but don’t know where to start.

Forgive Me Father 2

Inspired by H.P. Lovecraft’s work, Forgive Me Father 2 is one of the best Boomer Shooters in recent years. The game features distinctive dark comic-like visuals, which create an atmosphere that truly evokes Lovecraft’s tales of madness, loneliness, and desperation. You have a varied arsenal at your disposal to dictate authority against demons and nightmares. Forgive Me Father 2’s soundtrack will keep you headbanging for hours on end. If you’re interested in the game’s story, you can buy a bundle including the game’s prequel. A blast of Lovecraftian proportions.

Mullet Madjack

Mullet Madjack is all about 80s, anime, and adrenaline. You play as Jack Banhammer, ‘a moderator’ that has to sustain a lifespan of only 10 seconds, and the only way to recharge time is by killing enemies. The game features a fully animated campaign with old-school anime scenes similar to those of Akira, and the perfect soundtrack to accompany you through this high-octane, heart-pounding adventure.

Prodeus

Every Boomer Shooter lover should play Prodeus. The game is one of the best love letters to the genre featuring a fusion of retro visuals combined with high-quality 3D graphics. The over the top weapons give you an unmatched sense of brutality, even for the genre’s standards. Excellent level designs, a great soundtrack, and a unique sci-fi setting makes Prodeus one of the best Boomer Shooters in recent years.

Do you have any other Boomer Shooter worth playing?

Feel free to share it in the comments section below!