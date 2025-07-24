Marvel announced that The Punisher is returning. Not the new character from last year who Marvel announced would be replacing Frank Castle. That one is already forgotten and canceled. Frank Castle is coming back without the silly demon skull logo, instead apparently with a new minimalistic look that’s already got eyes rolling upwards. Coming Oct 8th with Jimmy Palmiotti and Dan Panosian, the four-issue mini series script was apparently held for several years and is being released now.

Whether or not current-day Marvel deserves the benefit of the doubt is going to be up to the individual comic reader. As a long-time Punisher fan, it’s hard to forget the character’s treatment by its current stewards. Marvel doesn’t like a gun-toting vigilante because they don’t like guns. They don’t like his iconic skull symbol. And they don’t like that conservatives enjoy the character, especially that police officers and soldiers wear his symbol.

While a vulgarity-laden screed against the poor stewards of such a great character is certainly warranted, instead we here at Fandom Pulse would like to do what we do best: offer up alternatives to the mainstream. Here are several vigilante style tales for fans of The Punisher.

THE HORSEMAN by Chuck Dixon & Joe Bennet

Who better to pen the Rippaverse’s street-level Punisher-style vigilante than one of Punisher’s previous writers: Chuck Dixon. The Horseman was one of the Rippaverse’s one-off characters and quickly became a fan favorite. With art by frequent collaborator Joe Bennett, the graphic novel tells the story of Hector Caballero, a former military special ops soldier busting drug dealers and using their ill gotten money to support his sister-in-law and nephew. He runs afoul of crime lords, crooked cops, and super-powered Nazi bikers. Violence is brutal and bloody, just like you like it. Only the best from one of the Punisher’s greatest steward

TENURE by Blaine Lee Pardoe & Mike Baron

Not to be outdone by Chuck Dixon, fellow Punisher alumni Mike Baron joined forces with Battletech veteran Blaine Lee Pardoe for a politically charged vigilante story “ripped from the headlines” as Law & Order used to say.

Tenure is a book series about a college professor named Braxton Knox, a conservative family man who finds himself in the crosshairs of a cancel culture attempts that turns violent and costs him his career, his home, and his family. Rather than roll over and vanish, he takes matters into his own hands and exacts equal measures of retribution on the ones that cost him everything. The book series takes cues from classic one-man vigilante stories like Death Wish, Equalizer, and Reacher.

The issue of man taking on a cancel mob is one that hit close to home for both collaborators on the book. Mike Baron was the frequent target of corpo news outlets for his work on Punisher and Blaine Pardoe was exiled from a 30 year career working on Battletech by political activists masquerading as a franchise fan. But as youtuber Razorfist once said: “Cancel culture is a participation sport.” Mike and Blaine refused to participate and have been putting out exceptional works like Tenure in the years since. Currently there are two books in the series with a third currently in the works.

SLEDGE VS THE LABYRINTH by Nick Horvath

Nick Horvath hit the indie scene with Sledge and made an impact, touching on the unapologetic ultra-violence vein that hasn’t been tapped since the era of 80s action movies. This brutal book centers on the titular Sledge as he stabs, punches, and curb stomps his way through wave after wave of dark web assasins–each more cunning and ruthless than the one before. At 6’10, over 300 pounds of muscle, Sledge has an aversion to firearms, but not to brutally lethal violence as a means of solving his problems. Far from an unstoppable juggernaut, he takes his share of punishment as he mows down one assassin after another to find out who is sending them.

Sledge burst onto the indie scene and became a standout character in an under-represented niche. Currently there is one book with a sequel in the works.

THE HELLBORN KING by Christopher B. Brenning.

Maybe you’d like a bit of a fantasy bent to your brutal story? Only one man’s work comes to mind: Christopher Brenning penned the bloody fantasy military books of his Hellborn King Saga. These books are a gripping tale of revenge, war, murderous royal families, and a light touch of supernatural fantasy for good measure.

The two most brutally bloody characters in the series are its primary villain, Damien Darkfire, and the opposing army’s veteran heavy, Titan Bradshaw. Darkfire is obsessed with making his enemies suffer for a massacre inflicted on his people–a revenge in which no man, woman, or child is safe from his retribution. While Titan enters as a bitter, drunken soldier who lost all his friends and reason for living, until war draws him back. Brenning exhibits an exceptional prose that weaves violence with expert ease. Fans of The Punisher, Vikings, and Game of Thrones will feel right at home.

Currently the Hellborn King Saga has two books: The Hellborn King and The Wrathbringer, as well as one prequel novella: Servitor of Sin. The third book, The Queen of Scorn, is currently in progress and set for release later this year.

NEXT: Marvel Teases Possibility Of John Byrne Returning To X-Men