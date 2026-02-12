Voice actors Alby Baldwin and Jennifer English confirmed that the upcoming 1348 Ex Voto game is woke LGBTQ+ propaganda.

In an interview shared in a social media post, English, who plays the character Bianca, says, “I really passionately want to tell LGBTQ+ stories.”

Baldwin, who plays Aeta, also adds in the interview, “Aeta, she’s slightly gender queer in that, like, people mistake her for being a boy and a man, and she’s like, ‘Yeah, great.’”

English then adds, “It’s not a coming out story. It’s not your usual fare. I’ve not seen that very often in games or just in media in general.”

At the end of the video, English says, “Anyone who’s wanting to like live at their best 14th century Italian knight life will love it.”

The confirmation is not surprising in the least given that the company declared it was fully onboard the woke modern agenda back in January.

In a post to social media the company stated, “Don’t forget to wishlist and note the release date on your Modern Agenda.”

It then pushed degenerate lesbian art of the two characters describing it as a”PEAK ART OMG”

Historian Raymond Ibrahim recently discussed why “entertainment” like this is being made. He observes that it is “part of a long-time project of infiltrating and molding how people think about Christianity.”

“Because if you think in the past all people were modern day whatever, well yeah, that’s going to justify you and that’s going to sort of convince and confirm you to continue living that way,” he explained. “But if you were to realize there was a time when actually people who call themselves Christians behaved like Christians, not like atheists or materialists-. ‘We don’t want you to realize that. We want you to always remember anyone and everyone throughout history were just like us and even more so. They were all committing adultery. They were all sleeping around. They were all homosexuals, and bisexuals, and whatever.”

“It’s so obviously agenda driven. It’s so obviously meant to degrade men and women because if they convince you to think and believe this well you’re going to act that way,” he declared.

