After yesterday’s firing of a legend in gaming, I’ve been working hard all day devleoping my own card game. It’s going to be called Airship Assault and take place in my Rislandia books setting, where you can learn about, starting with For Steam And Country, my excellent fantasy novel.

We need your help to provide a real alternative in culture and stay sustainable full-time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you cultural news and commentary! It’s only $5.99 a month, about a Starbucks coffee.