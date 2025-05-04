Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lacey's avatar
Lacey
May 4, 2025

The only one of these that I've read is mere Christianity TT__TT

Reply
Share
Jason the Gentleman's avatar
Jason the Gentleman
May 4, 2025

Looks like I've quite a few more books I need to read! Glad I've got one or two already taken care of. Discourses on Livy revealed to me just how uninformed I was about a great deal.

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture