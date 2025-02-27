We are all tired of feminism and wokeness. These leftist ideologies have destroyed the best hobby in the history of mankind. However, to destroy something, that something needs to have been great once. Here are 10 absolutely based games you should play right away in your path to reclaim gaming.

10. Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag is a masterclass in based, open-world gaming. From parkouring colonial Nassau and Havana to boarding and plundering Spanish galleons, Black Flag turns men into captains ruling the untamed waves of the Caribbean. Assassin’s Creed peaked here–shanties, sea battles, and all.

Available: PC, every modern console and even the Switch as part of the Rebel Collection.

9. Contra: Hard Corps

Sure, Contra for the NES and Contra III: The Alien Wars on the SNES tend to get all the spotlight, but Contra: Hard Corps is an incredibly based game full of rewarding challenges and non-stop action. The game is set 5 years after the events of Contra III, where the Hard Corps must stop Colonel Bahamut from producing weapons based on a stolen alien cell. Contra: Hard Corps features impressive visuals, memorable boss beatles and even multiple endings. A must.

Available: Genesis, Genesis Mini, PC and modern consoles as part of the Contra Anniversary Collection.

8. Gears of War 2

Epic Games used to be based. Before globalists, feminists and soy boys pushed the company to focus on Fortnite, Epic Games was all about shooters. Amazing shooters. Legendary, even. Gears of War 2 took the world by storm 17 years ago, but the game feels and plays as if it were released just yesterday. The story, gameplay mechanics, setting, level design, and soundtrack make it a must-play for every based gamer out there. Gears of War 2 should be treated like one of those novels you come back every 4 or 5 years. It’s poetry in video game form.

Available: Xbox GamePass

7. GoldenEye 007

Everybody talks, with good reason, about how Halo: Combat Evolved perfected the FPS genre on consoles, but GoldenEye 007 did the impossible four years earlier on the N64. GoldenEye 007 is the ultimate Bond experience. Inspired by the movie of the same name, the game features locations and characters from the film. The stealth mechanics, multiplayer features, and soundtrack will stay in your mind for weeks.

Available: Nintendo Switch Online, Xbox GamePass

6. Grand Theft Auto IV

Grand Theft Auto IV has it all–a sprawling city, a story centered around family, cars, nightclubs, helicopters, betrayal, and the American dream. It’s one of the best games ever made, and it has aged like fine wine. Do yourself a favor and play it.

Available: PC, Xbox 360, PS3

5. Rainbow Six: Vegas

Believe it or not, Ubisoft used to be a based studio. Long before the company was turned into a feminist indoctrination camp, it paid proper homage to the late Tom Clancy. Rainbow Six: Vegas is a tactical shooter like no other featuring a refined cover system, squad commands, strong enemy AI and a highly-replayable co-op mode. Viva Las Vegas!

Available: PC, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3.

4. Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory

See? Ubisoft used to be on a roll back in the day. While the Rainbow Six series focused on tactical, squad-based shooting, Splinter Cell was all about Sam Fisher and third-person stealth mechanics. Chaos Theory is the third game in the revered original trilogy featuring an interesting geopolitical storyline, combat knife for close-quarter encounters and refined stealth mechanics. A must-play.

Available: PC, Xbox

3. Quake

Id Software’s classic is a technical marvel and arguably one of the best FPS ever. Quake is all about its corrupted medieval atmosphere and frantic combat. Even Nine Inch Nails composed its memorable soundtrack. This one will never get old. As based as they come.

Available: PC, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation.

2. Duke Nukem 3D

Rockets? Check.

Deranged Aliens? Check

Hotties? Check

Sexy Dances? Check

Kicks? Check.

Hail to the king, baby!

Duke Nukem is one of the most based games ever.

A game that turns soy boys into real men.

Available: PC, Xbox, PS4 and PS5 as part of the 20th Anniversary World Tour Collection.

1. Doom (1993)

As based as it gets.

Available: Everywhere. That’s how based it is.

Do you agree with any of the entries in this list? Would you add another game? Don’t hesitate to comment!