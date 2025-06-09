Fandom Pulse

Laran Mithras
Jun 9, 2025

Too much focus on the devs "story to tell" for me. Same language is used in all the "gender-journey" garbage put out in the guise of "games."

Bet? This younger Bond is pansexual - or some such anti-hetero slop pushed by the (Keebler Elves).

sleepdeprived_bear
Jun 9, 2025

Io Interactive already had their shot to tell an original story with Agent 47 in Hitman and the developers did it well. They have their bona fides and thus nothing to prove in my opinion. I am disappointed that rather than honor Ian Fleming's work, the heads of Io Interactive threw it out using James Bond as a skin suit.

Maybe it's the consultants they chose, maybe it was stipulations from Amazon, but I don't want a game to be "relatable", I want a game to be awesome and fill the shoes of an experienced and most importantly competent hero. While playing Call of Duty or Gears of Wars knowing many friends who have served in the US military that it tough, harrowing, and sometimes deadly work. I want the distilled experience of combat without the actual combat!

To be uncharitable, video games are the junk food equivalent of reality. If I wanted to weeb out I'd play a classic Bioware RPG and inject myself into the character and even then I look at the classes and styles available first. I wonder where the self-centeredness and narcissistic obsession with the self came from. Maybe a lack of reading and too much social media. I remember when gamers were also avid readers!

