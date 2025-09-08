IO Interactive provided a first look at the gameplay for its upcoming 007 First Light game and numerous viewers savaged the game for its female character designs and diverse cast.

The gameplay reveal also came with developer commentary as well as the announcement of the cast. The cast includes Patrick Gibson as James Bond, Lennie James as Bond’s mentor Greenway, Priyanga Burford as M. Alastair MacKenzie as Q. Kiera Lester as Moneypenny, Noemie Nakai as Mr. Roth.

In reaction to the reveal, X user Mangalawyer blasted the game’s female character designs, “The new Bond girls have stronger chins than 007.”

Others concurred. One wrote, “I don’t care about a chin or whatever, they just look ugly. Really bad character models.”

Another posted, “I don't think they could have made them uglier if they tried.”

“Thats a non-buy-nary too! Ugly as heck,” wrote another.

On the official cast reveal post from IO Interactive, numerous people criticized it. One wrote, “I'm a huge Bond fan, but unfortunately I'm not feeling this so far. Has way too many ‘modern audience’ tropes. Just wanted a simple solid Bond game, high action, hot girls, fast cars, crazy villains and high stakes. Save the world, get the girl. Doesnt feel like Bond at all.”

Another questioned, “Taking Bond out, why do the rest of the characters seem to be taken from the Middle East, instead of being from Great Britain?”

Another echoed, “Why is James the only British person?”

“No Bond, Just DEI slop where parking a car is a mission,” wrote one.

Another stated, “Woke slop. How could you not know by now that this race flipping s**t just kills the studios?”

“Bond always featured beautiful women. That’s missing here,” said one.

YouTuber Razorfist, who had previously lampooned the game for its wokeness when the first trailer was released, criticized the gameplay, “Sad to say, but this is looking more Hitman: Absolution than Hitman: Blood Money.”

