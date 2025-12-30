Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Be Nimble's avatar
Jack Be Nimble
Dec 30

Another game I can't wait to not buy.

Reply
Share
Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
Dec 30

Red flag with “Reflecting Modern Values”, meaning “Pushing Marxist Ideology”

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture